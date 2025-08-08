Titans Urged to Trade Top CB
Tennessee Titans cornerback L'Jarius Sneed hasn't lived up to the big-time contract he received when he first came to Nashville in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Nearly 18 months later, Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox thinks the Titans should trade Sneed again.
"Though the Titans plan to have Sneed in the starting lineup once he's healthy, they should strongly consider dangling him on the trade market," Knox wrote.
"Tennessee isn't set to be a playoff contender in the near future, and Sneed will turn 29 in January. Sending him to a contender while he still has high trade value would be sensible, and the Titans could use additional capital to improve the supporting cast of rookie quarterback Cam Ward."
"Now, Tennessee would likely need to get Sneed on the preseason field and show potential trade partners he's healthy. Theoretically, though, the Titans could recoup some of the draft capital they spent to acquire the corner while saving $16 million in cap space."
Sneed played in just five games for the Titans last season after dealing with a quad injury. He also underwent knee surgery earlier in the offseason.
There's no guarantee Sneed is going to be the same player he was with the Chiefs when he gets back from injury.
The Titans are hoping that's the case, but they need to prepare for a world where he isn't. The Titans don't have a ton of cornerback depth behind Sneed with Jarvis Brownlee Jr. and Roger McCreary listed as the other starters at the position.
Sneed has to find a way to get back to his pre-injury form, otherwise his spot on the Titans could be in jeopardy.
Sneed remains on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List and cannot practice until he is removed. He's hoping that his rehab can be done before the start of the season when the Titans take on the Denver Broncos on the road for Week 1 of the season on Sept. 7.
In the meantime, the Titans will start their preseason tomorrow against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 6:30 p.m. CT.
