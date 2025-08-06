Titans Backup RB Among NFL's Best
The Tennessee Titans have a backfield led by Tony Pollard, who has run for over 1,000 yards in three consecutive seasons.
However, the team is looking to rely more on third-year backup Tyjae Spears in the 2025 season. Bleacher Report writer Alex Kay listed Spears as the eighth-best backup running back in the NFL.
"The Titans are forging ahead into a new era led by No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward. The rookie’s presence should unlock an offense that has been hamstrung by poor quarterback play in recent seasons, an upgrade that will also elevate Spears’ fantasy value," Kay wrote.
"While Spears’ much-anticipated sophomore season was set back by a series of injuries, the back still mustered a red-hot finish — putting up 127 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 34 totes and 134 receiving yards and a score on 12 receptions during a three-game stretch between Weeks 15-17. That late run, coupled with an improved Tennessee passing attack, could be a preview of what’s to come in 2025 from Spears.
"Although he’ll still have to split time with Tony Pollard, Spears should see an increase from the 43 percent snap share he logged in 2024. If he continues to play the way he did late last season, there’s a good chance Spears will overtake his counterpart on the depth chart and become the Music City’s RB1."
The only running backs ranked higher than Spears on the list were Rhamondre Stevenson (New England Patriots), Cam Skattebo (New York Giants), Najee Harris (Los Angeles Chargers), Jordan Mason (Minnesota Vikings), Zach Charbonnet (Seattle Seahawks), Jaylen Warren (Pittsburgh Steelers) and David Montgomery (Detroit Lions).
Spears would have seen a larger workload last season next to Pollard, but injuries limited him to just 12 games. He dealt with a concussion, as well as injuries to his ankle and hamstring.
Now fully healthy, Spears is hoping to prove to the Titans that he has the stuff to warrant starting job consideration in the future if Pollard becomes too expensive or injured.
Spears and the Titans will be back on the gridiron for their preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
