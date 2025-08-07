Titans Sign Former Jaguars Defender
The Tennessee Titans have made a new acquisition to their front seven just days away from their preseason kickoff.
According to a team release, the Titans have agreed to a deal with free agent defensive end Joe Gaziano.
Along with the move to sign Gaziano, the Titans have also opted to place offensive lineman Chandler Brewer on Injured Reserve in order to make space; Tennessee's practice squad addition from the middle of last season.
Gaziano, who was most recently a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars' defense last season, was in and out of their practice squad roster, ultimately suiting up for three games across the year.
Now, Gaziano finds a new home during this year's training camp and will now be among the many names in the fold for the three Titans preseason games ahead.
Gaziano, the 6-foot-4, 280-pound defensive end, enters his age-28 season as a five-year league veteran, beginning as an undrafted free agent out of Northwestern in 2020 where he earned All-Big Ten honors in both 2017 and 2018.
In addition to some time in Jacksonville, Gaziano suited up with the Atlanta Falcons for one season in 2023 and had three seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, where he ultimately started his career, before that.
During his time in the league, Gaziano has played in 26 games and started in one, most of those being with the Chargers, posting totals of 27 combined tackles, two tackles for loss, and one pass defended in that five-year stretch. His most recent campaign with the Jaguars resulted in three total tackles –– two solo and one assisted.
He now finds his way to the Tennessee front seven, where he'll join a defensive front headlined by the likes of Sebastian Joseph-Day, T'Vondre Sweat, and star Jeffery Simmons holding down the starting unit, and will be set to gun for a depth spot behind.
Gaziano will have three preseason games and a bit of preseason in order to gain that traction on the roster before the cutdown date takes this group from 90 to 53 names ahead of Week One.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!