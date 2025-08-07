Titans, Buccaneers Fight During Training Camp Practice
The Tennessee Titans are practicing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of the preseason opener and things are getting chippy between the two teams, according to team reporter Jim Wyatt.
It isn't a surprise to see a fight break out during training camp. Earlier in the week, the Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens broke out in a brawl while former Titans head coach Mike Vrabel had to break up an argument between his new team, the New England Patriots, and the Washington Commanders.
All of these teams are meeting up in the first weekend of the preseason and with roster spots on the line for all 32 squads in the NFL, things are bound to get a little competitive.
According to Tampa Bay Buccaneers On SI publisher Logan Robinson, tension appeared to build in the practice between the Bucs and Titans when Tennessee defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons lined up in a 1-on-1 drill against Tampa offensive lineman Cody Mauch.
Simmons is the best player on the Titans defense while Mauch is one of the anchors of the Buccaneers offensive line, so to see both players go at it has each team dialing up the intensity a little bit.
"Both teams clear sidelines for brawl between Buccaneers and Titans," Robinson tweeted. "First team offense for Bucs and Titans defensive line got chippy. Bucky Irving was slung to the ground and the entire Bucs sideline sent it to the field. Even Tristan Wirfs came onto the field with his crutches."
All of the animosity building between the two teams in this week of practices should have an impact on how the preseason opener goes this weekend.
It's just an exhibition game, so it won't count against either team's record, but the Titans and Bucs both want to start things off on the right foot, which means coming out on top in Saturday's contest.
Kickoff between the Titans and Bucs is set for 6:30 p.m. CT inside Raymond James Stadium. Fans can watch the game locally on WKRN Ch. 2 (ABC) or stream it on TennesseeTitans.com. The game will also be available on NFL+.
