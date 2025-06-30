Titans Warned to Steer Clear of One Specific Player
The Tennessee Titans should definitely be improved in 2025 — or, at the very least, more exciting — after bagging Cam Ward in the NFL Draft.
Ward appears to be a massive step up from Will Levis, and while the Titans still lack proven weapons outside of Calvin Ridley, their offense should at least be interesting to watch next season.
But should Tennessee be considering adding some more remaining veteran players to potentially make a run in the AFC South?
If the Titans are going to do that, Will Lomas of Titan Sized wants to make sure they avoid one player in particular: former Cleveland Browns defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo. Why? Because he would steal playing time away from a certain rookie.
"Would Okoronkwo improve the Titans' pass rush in 2025? Almost certainly. But that isn't the question that [Mike] Borgonzi and Chad Brinker should be asking," Lomas wrote. "What they have to ponder is whether Okoronkwo is a massive upgrade, or is he simply going to take valuable snaps away from second-round rookie Femi Oladejo, who can be a core member of this roster over the next three or more seasons?"
Oladejo, who played his collegiate football at UCLA, seems to be oozing with potential heading into his debut campaign, and Lomas is right: signing Okoronkwo would eat into his playing time.
Okoronkwo registered 23 tackles and three sacks in 16 games with the Browns last season. He was originally selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft and spent the first three years of his career there, barely making an impact.
The 30-year-old then moved on to the Houston Texans in 2022, where he recorded 44 tackles and five sacks, representing the best season of his career.
Okoronkwo is a nice rotational piece, but he simply does not fit Tennessee's timeline. Especially not with Oladejo in tow.
