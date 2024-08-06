Titans Wearing Fan-Favorite Uniforms for Preseason Opener
The Tennessee Titans will wear a fan-favorite uniform combination for Saturday’s preseason opener against the San Fransisco 49ers.
To go along with the classic navy blue helmets, the Titans will be wearing light blue jerseys with white pants and navy socks per Jim Wyatt.
The light blue jerseys are making their way back into the Titans uniform rotation after being gone last season with the addition of the throwback Houston Oilers uniform.
With both the light blue jersey and the Oilers jerseys being back together, the only question is how many times will those Titans uniforms be displayed? Tennessee Titans beat reporter for TennesseeTitans.com Jim Wyatt gave this much information when the uniforms were announced that they were returning,
“The Titans will be wearing the light blue Oilers throwback uniforms again in 2024, I can tell you that for starters. Which games, and how many games, is yet to be determined," Wyatt writes. "A year ago, the Titans wore them twice – vs the Texans and Falcons – after considering wearing them three times.
"Also, the team plans to bring back the light blue Titans jerseys for at least one game in 2024 as well, as long as there are no manufacturing delays, or a last-minute change of heart. I know a lot of fans enjoyed seeing those, so the plan is to bring them back. So, the planned jerseys for 2024 will be the Titans navy blue, Titans white, Oilers light blue throwbacks, and the Titans Columbia blue.
As for Oilers white away uniforms, nothing is in the works. Maybe down the road."
The hope is that the Titans will be able to bring back an Oiler white uniform soon and an exhibition game is not the only time this uniform combo will be worn.
With the NFL approving all four jerseys (navy, white, light blue, Oilers), the Titans have one of the best jersey rotations in the entire league.
