Titans WR Corps Ranked Surprisingly Low
The Tennessee Titans have made several additions to the offensive side of the ball this offseason. The big fish is Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick out of Miami who the Titans are banking on becoming the face of their franchise. On top of that, the Titans added veterans Dan Moore and Kevin Zeitler to put on the offensive line to better - but what about his weapons?
Calvin Ridley returns as the No. 1 receiver, and the Titans added multiple names alongside No. 0 to strengthen the unit as a whole. Tennessee signed long-time Seattle Seahawks wideout Tyler Lockett, who brings 10 years of experience and 661 career receptions with him. In addition, the Titans drafted Stanford wideout Elic Ayomanor, whose big frame could lead to him getting a starting role as a rookie. Ayomanor had 125 catches for over 1,800 yards and 12 touchdowns in two seasons at Stanford.
However, despite their additions, the Titans were still ranked as the third-worst receiving corps in the NFL by PFF, ahead of only the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns.
"No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward might have his work cut out for him this upcoming season," Trevor Sikkema writes. "Calvin Ridley recorded a 74.7 PFF receiving grade in 2024, but no other Titans pass catcher topped 70.0. The team added veteran Tyler Lockett, but he is coming off a near-career-low 65.6 mark in 2024. Perhaps rookie Gunnar Helm and Chig Okonkwo can make for a nice one-two combination at tight end, but it appears to be a low-ceiling group."
While it's fair to point out the lack of depth in the Titans' receiving corps, it's also fair to argue they have a better corps than the Los Angeles Chargers, who are ranked 27th, or the Carolina Panthers who rank 26th. While no one is accusing the Titans' group of being world beaters, a No. 30 ranking feels low.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!