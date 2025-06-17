New Titans LB Showing Promise
The Tennessee Titans did their big one on defense this offseason when they signed linebacker Cody Barton to a three-year deal.
Barton helped the Denver Broncos reach the playoffs for the first time in nine years last season to the tune of 106 tackles while playing in all 17 games for the team (14 starts).
Barton is off to a great start with the Titans this offseason as he looks to bring Tennessee back out of the mud.
"Barton was signed to bring leadership and productivity to the linebacking corps. He's been even better than the team expected with the way he has embraced his role. Barton intercepted Ward twice during the offseason, and he has helped show some of the young players the way," team reporter Jim Wyatt wrote.
Barton is expected to be the team's green dot linebacker, which means he will be calling plays that he hears from defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson in his headset while on the field. His ability to communicate with the rest of his teammates on the field will be a key part of Tennessee's success.
The Titans don't have much depth at linebacker as second-year pros Cedric Gray and James Williams fight for their chance to be the starter next to Barton. Therefore, Barton's importance is only more heightened as he looks to get the Titans back on track this season.
Barton is a bit of a journeyman in the NFL as the Titans represent the fourth team he has played for in as many seasons. He has been around different schemes in the league, but the hope is that he can stick around for the Titans for a few years on his contract.
If he plays like he has during the offseason program, Barton can establish his roots in Tennessee.
