Analyst Predicts Titans QB Battle Outcome
Cam Ward and Will Levis are fighting to become the starting quarterback for the Tennessee Titans this offseason.
In most cases, the incoming rookie would be favored, especially in Ward's case as the No. 1 overall pick of the draft. However, the Titans have yet to name him the starting quarterback, casting doubt on whether he would be the one given the job for Week 1's contest against the Denver Broncos.
However, Pro Football Focus writer Thomas Valentine thinks that will change and Ward will eventually be named the starter.
"Will Levis, the incumbent, earned a 54.9 PFF overall grade in his second season with the Titans, completing 63.1% of his passes for 2,091 yards and 13 touchdowns while throwing 12 interceptions," Valentine wrote.
"His 4.4% turnover-worthy play rate was the eighth-highest clip among quarterbacks, and Levis was sacked 41 times in 12 games, in part because of his play style and also because of one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL — a unit that has since been improved with the additions of Kevin Zeitler and Dan Moore Jr.
"If Ward was too raw, there’d be a conversation about letting him sit early in his career, but that's not the case. A five-year college starter, Ward has shown significant improvement and was the No. 1 pick for a reason. He’s ready to go, and the environment he’s entering, while not perfect, is a vast improvement from where the Titans were in 2024. This one is a cut-and-dry decision: It’s Ward."
Ward has shown the swagger and backed it up with strong play so far during the offseason.
The Titans neglecting him the starting role right away may have triggered a competitive edge in Ward to go out and earn the job, so that tactic could be working to their benefit.
Ward and Levis will continue to compete for the starting job in training camp next month.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!