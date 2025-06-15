Titans QB Cam Ward's Confidence Growing
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward is feeling pretty good about himself after being named the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft this year.
He has bigger aspirations, as he hopes to prove the Titans right for picking him with their top pick.
Ward has expressed his confidence by trash talking with his teammates during OTAs and minicamp. He spoke to reporters about where the confidence comes from and how he uses it as a big part of his game.
"I'm always locked in," Ward said h/t Titans Wire writer Serena Burks.
"Trash talk, it will never mean nothing to me. It won't get to me, sometimes where I'm just someone who likes doing it. So what's the point of playing something that you love if you can't have fun with it? So that's where it comes from, but I mean, I love the game."
Ward is trying to take the pressure off of being a big-time quarterback by prioritizing his enjoyment of playing football. He thinks playing loose will help him produce better results, and the Titans are aligning with him on that sentiment.
Quarterbacks often set the tone for their team, and the Titans have prioritized fun competition throughout the offseason. Ward has bought into what the team has laid out during their offseason program, and the way he acts is a reflection of what the Titans hope to become.
There are a lot of other aspects in becoming a great quarterback in the NFL, but a big part of it is having the confidence when playing on Sundays.
It's safe to say Ward won't have much of an issue mastering that aspect of being a franchise quarterback for the Titans.
Ward and the Titans are taking a few weeks off before the team reports to training camp in July.
