Cam Ward Can Turn Things Around For Titans
The Tennessee Titans are hoping to have a strong start to the Cam Ward era in Nashville.
Ward was chosen with the No. 1 overall selection in the NFL Draft to be the new franchise quarterback for the Titans, and there is reason to believe he can be part of the culture change for the team.
Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine believes Ward could make some immediate changes for the Titans in his rookie season.
"There's no way around it. The Titans offense was a mess last season. It was 30th in EPA per play, Will Levis was making ludicrous decisions under pressure and the offensive line gave up a lot of pressures," Ballentine wrote.
"Fortunately for the coaching staff and front office, drafting Cam Ward resets the clock for the unit. Brian Callahan and Ward don't have to drive a one-year turnaround like Jayden Daniels last season, the Titans just need to be a respectable NFL offense."
"That would also mean Dan Moore Jr. proves to be a good signing at left tackle, Tyler Lockett has enough in the tank to help the receiver corps, and the run game is rejuvenated."
The Titans know things weren't great last year, and they are doing everything they can to ensure there will be different results in 2025. These changes won't guarantee that things will be different, but Tennessee is giving itself a chance to make things better in hopes of getting out of last place in the AFC South.
Ward is working hard throughout the offseason to prepare himself for the job ahead, and the hope is that he can take the Titans and immediately rejuvenate the franchise with his play right away.
However, he first has to earn the starting job in a competiiton with incumbent quarterback Will Levis.
