Titans Have Open Competition for Several WRs
The Tennessee Titans have a lot of questions to answer as training camp begins later this month.
They have 53 roster spots to finalize and there are many of those positions up for grabs based on how well these players perform.
Team reporter Jim Wyatt looks at what the team's wide receiver depth chart could look like beyond Calvin Ridley.
"Ridley is the clear 1 in Tennessee, but it remains to be seen how things play out with the rest of the group," Wyatt wrote.
"[Van] Jefferson was good during offseason work, while [Tyler] Lockett missed some time with injury and will aim to prove he can still produce in Tennessee. Meanwhile, [Chimere] Dike and [Elic] Ayomanor are already surging, and could convince coaches they can help early. If their development is rapid, they could potentially jump more experienced players in the room, and get on the field early. [Bryce] Oliver's versatility and ability to help on special teams make him a strong candidate for a roster spot, which could make things even tougher for others vying for spots."
With two draft picks in Dike and Ayomanor, at least one of them should be in line for work alongside Ridley and quarterback Cam Ward in the offense.
The team will likely keep one or two receivers as well to complete the unit, while another wideout or two could be part of the team's special teams.
Jefferson and Lockett are likely to be those veterans, while a player like Oliver or Xavier Restrepo could emerge as the final player to participate on special teams.
The Titans are less than two weeks away from the start of training camp. Players will report to the team's practice facility on July 22.
