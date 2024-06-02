Former Titans OT Sends Strong Message to Fans
The Tennessee Titans went 6-11 last season, but there is reason to believe that won't be the case in 2024.
Last season marked the first year since 2014 that Taylor Lewan wasn't on the Titans roster after he retired due to a knee injury he suffered early in 2022. But Lewan has stayed close with the Titans since his playing days ended, and he is excited about what's to come for the team this season.
"Culture in the building seems next level, I know the Texans are the team to beat in the AFC South but don’t sleep on those boys in blue," Lewan tweeted.
It's the second year of Ran Carthon's tenure as general manager with the Titans, and the first season with Brian Callahan coaching the team. It's clear that the team is in a new era and that something is building in Tennessee.
The roster turnover has been massive and Carthon and Callahan are building the team in their image. And in order for the team to improve in 2024, they have to continue to fulfill their vision for the organization.
If Will Levis can figure things out at quarterback the way the team believes he can, that will be the biggest catalyst towards success in the coming year.
While the Titans are projected to finish last in the AFC South, there is reason to believe those predictions may not come out the way people expect.
