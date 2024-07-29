Titans QB Dating Bachelor Star
Will Levis is adjusting to life as the franchise quarterback for the Tennessee Titans, but he also has another big change going on off the field.
Levis posted a picture of him and former "Bachelor" star Victoria Fuller on his Instagram story on Monday.
Fuller, 30, first appeared on television back in 2020 as a cast member on "The Bachelor," where she was one of the final three contestants on the dating show. Since her time on reality TV, she dated another member of the "Bachelor" franchise in Greg Grippo. However, the two recently broke up after a year of dating.
Levis also went through a public breakup in the last year, ending his relationship with influencer Gia Duddy, who he had been with since their college days. The pair broke up nearly a year ago before the start of Levis' rookie season with the Titans.
Now, Levis appears to be back on the scene with Fuller, and it comes at one of the biggest moments in his career. Levis is a first-time starting quarterback to begin a season. He started nine games in 2023, but Ryan Tannehill began the season as the starter. Now, Levis has the keys to the franchise as he is expected to lead the Titans into battle in 2024.
The Titans have missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons and went 6-11 in 2023, finishing dead last in the AFC South. Now, the spotlight is on Levis as he looks to try and help turn things around for the Titans. With an improved supporting cast, Levis is expected to help the Titans become a better team. But if he doesn't answer the call, it could be the end of his career as a starting quarterback in the NFL.
Here's to hoping his relationship with Fuller will help support him instead of becoming a distraction.
