Titans Rival Suffers Torn Achilles
A rival of the Tennessee Titans has suffered a massive injury just days after the start of training camp.
According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Indianapolis Colts have lost veteran defensive end Samson Ebukam for the season after he tore his Achilles tendon.
Ebukam, 29, was entering his second season with the Colts and was coming off the best year of his career. Last season with Indianapolis, Ebukam started all 17 games and recorded a career-high 57 tackles and 9.5 sacks.
Before joining the Colts, Ebukam was a fourth-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams in the 2017 NFL Draft and spent four seasons with the team, helping them reach Super Bowl LIII, where the team lost to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.
In 2021, Ebukam signed with the San Francisco 49ers and spent two years with them before joining the Colts last year.
Last season against the Titans, Ebukam had three sacks and nine tackles in two starts, proving to be a force. The Colts beat the Titans both times, resulting in a season series sweep.
Losing Ebukam is a massive blow for the Colts as they look to get back to the playoffs in the upcoming season. However, the Colts do have first-round rookie defensive end Laiatu Latu to help cushion the fall. Latu was the first defensive player taken in the NFL Draft with the No. 15 overall pick.
Ebukam signed a three-year, $24 million deal with the Colts a year ago, so he will still be under contract for the 2025 season, where he'll have another chance to wreak havoc on the Titans.
The Titans and Colts will renew their rivalry in Week 6 at Nissan Stadium on Oct. 13 fresh off a bye and head to Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 16 on Dec. 22.
