Titans QB Named Cut Candidate
The Tennessee Titans spent the 2025 NFL Draft building the future of the franchise. They selected Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick, but also added multiple pieces to both sides of the ball. Landing Stanford wide receiver Elic Ayomanor in the fourth round could be one of the steals of the draft, as could Penn State safety Kevin Winston Jr.
While the Titans are getting set to see what their 2025 final roster will look like, and what this season will have in store for Brian Callahan and Co., they face an odd conundrum surrounding former second-round pick Will Levis.
The Kentucky product was given the chance to become the Titans' franchise quarterback, but it was very evident that wasn't in the cards. Now, Sterling Xie of PFSN says the Titans could end up just cutting Levis if they can't find a trade partner for him.
"Levis is in an awkward position as the ostensible QB2 on the Titans’ depth chart," Xie writes. "Given how last year went, it’s unclear if Callahan would be willing to trust Levis to fill in for any period of time if needed. Even if Tennessee doesn’t fully trust Brandon Allen as its top backup, other options like Carson Wentz and Tyler Huntley have spent more time in the backup role. A fresh start would be helpful for both sides. Mike Vrabel was the Titans coach when the franchise drafted Levis, and the New England Patriots’ current backup behind Drake Maye is journeyman Joshua Dobbs. In addition, Levis’ collegiate offensive coordinator was Liam Coen, and the Jaguars’ current backup QB is Nick Mullens. Either could be an opportunity for Levis to start over with a familiar coaching staff."
It certainly feels impossible to have Levis remain on the roster after being the starter and then replaced, first by Mason Rudolph and now by Ward. It's also doubtful that the Titans would get much for Levis, if anything at this point in the offseason. They could end up getting a Day Three pick in return for him should they trade him during the regular season following an injury, similar to what happened with Malik Willis and the Green Bay Packers. Levis posted a 5-16 record in 21 starts with 21 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.
