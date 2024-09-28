Titans QB Running Out of Rope
The Tennessee Titans are one of just three teams that have yet to win a game so far this season.
It's only been three weeks, but things have gone nowhere but south for the Titans, even though they have shown some flashes throughout the first part of the season.
Even though they have played well at times, quarterback Will Levis is still taking the brunt of the blame. Bleacher Report writer Brad Gagnon ranked all the starting quarterbacks in the league through three weeks, and Levis came in at No. 31.
"Make that five interceptions in three games for a sophomore who has thrown just six touchdown passes in eight games since a flashy four-game start to his career in Tennessee. He's running out of rope," Gagnon writes.
It's been a tough start for Levis, who has shown more concern than promise so far in his career. In the first three games of this season, he has four touchdowns, but five interceptions to go against it.
The Titans' eight turnovers through three games is far and away the most in the NFL. No other team has more than six giveaways.
Levis shouldn't take all of the blame for his team's poor start and his turnovers. His offensive line has also struggled mightily, forcing him into some poor decisions throughout the past few games.
However, as Gagnon wrote, Levis doesn't have much rope left. Eventually, if he continues to make mistakes during these games, the blame will start to fall on him over the others. He has shown enough flashes and promise to still be the team's starting quarterback, but if they have a high pick in next year's draft, they may have to look for his replacement given the stacked signal caller class coming into the league in the spring.
