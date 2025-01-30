Titans' Will Levis Working With Elite QB Trainer
After a rocky second season in the NFL, Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis could be entering a make-or-break year with the franchise in 2025.
As a result, he's making sure this offseason of work is his best yet.
Titans head coach Brian Callahan told reporters at the Reese's Senior Bowl that Levis will begin working out with private quarterbacks coach Jordan Palmer over the summer in hopes that it will make some improvements to his game.
“I think he’s going to go spend some time with Jordan Palmer out in California," Callahan said. "I really think Jordan is out there right now in terms of working with pro quarterbacks. So, hopefully that’s an illuminating process for him, a different way of doing things. So, he’s going to go do the whole thing and maybe be out there for two months or whatever it is with Jordan for that time. Some of the footwork, the base and some of the pocket movement things that have to improve. But I’m excited about that for him. I think it’ll be really beneficial.”
The Titans, of course, have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Tennnese could target its next franchise quarterback with Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, which potentially numbers the days that Levis could have in Nashville.
There were certainly a few highs for Levis this past season, highlighted by leading the Titans to a 32-27 road upset over the Houston Texans on Nov. 24. However, the bad outweighed the good.
He finished the season with 12 appearances while going 190 of 301 passing for 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Turnovers and decision-making were major isses, as Levis tied the league for both lost fumbles (six) and giveaways (18). Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins also had 18 turnovers apiece.
