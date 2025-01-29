Jets Interview Former Titans Coach For DC Job
The Tennessee Titans could see a former coach work against them in the 2025 season, according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.
"Former Titans PGC/DB coach Chris Harris interviews today for the Jets DC job, per source. Harris is popular around the league and will have a number of options. He and Aaron Glenn have a longstanding relationship," Pelissero tweeted.
Harris, 42, was a sixth-round pick by the Chicago Bears in the 2005 NFL Draft. He played eight seasons in the NFL, including four with the Bears (2005-06, 2010-11), the Carolina Panthers (2007-09), Detroit Lions (2011) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2012).
Harris led the NFL in forced fumbles in 2007 and was a Second-team All-Pro in 2010.
He became a coach immediately after he retired, re-joining the Bears as a defensive quality control coach for two seasons. After taking 2015 off, he re-joined the San Diego Chargers and moved with them to Los Angeles, spanning four seasons with the franchise. In 2020, he was hired by Ron Rivera to be the team's defensive backs coach, a role which he served for three seasons before doing the same with the Titans for 2023 and 2024.
Now, he could finally have his shot at a promotion to become the Jets defensive coordinator.
