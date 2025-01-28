Titans HC Sounds Off on Top QB Prospects
The Tennessee Titans are right in the midst of their extensive scouting process for this spring's NFL draft, and all eyes are focused on how this team could attack the quarterback position.
After an underwhelming year with Will Levis and Mason Rudolph leading the way at the position for a 3-14 record and the Titans' first overall selection this offseason, sticking with their top pick to take their quarterback of the future could be an easy decision.
The tougher decision comes down to who could be the signal caller worthy of that honor.
Both Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward have emerged as prime candidates to land as that first-overall pick to Tennessee. Narrowing between those two could make for some challenging coming months for the Titans brass.
However, when asking Titans coach Brian Callahan, he's seen some positive traits from both–– despite being so early in the scouting process.
"I really enjoyed meeting Shedeur," Callahan said. "The person is a really fun guy to talk to. He's really sharp. You can see all of the things –– the maturity part of it is pretty impressive. Have not gotten a chance to meet Cam yet. But, as far as the tape and all that stuff, they both do really good things on tape. They're in the discussion for a reason. They are the best quarterbacks that are coming out in that class. You could maybe put one or two other guys in the mix, but those guys are to be the best two. So, we've got to keep finding out more about them."
Sanders and Ward have been neck and neck within the race to become the top quarterback off the board once April's draft rolls around, and likely will continue to be for some time.
There's a lot to be a fan of between both prospects. Sanders stands out as an accurate thrower of the football with a strong mental understanding of the game. Ward offers an impressive ceiling with his big-play ability and standout athleticism. Each has their respective strengths and weaknesses, but no doubt stand out as the top guys in their class.
For the Titans, their future endeavors of potentially selecting a quarterback atop this year's draft likely lean on how this coaching staff and new front office wants to build up their offense for the foreseeable future. And at this point, it's hard to tell which way Callahan and Co. are leaning with such little information.
The good thing for Tennessee is that time is on their side. The 2025 NFL draft still stands around three months away, allowing for the Titans to continue meeting with, observing, and breaking down one of their most important decisions in recent franchise history.
Tennessee will officially be on the clock with their selection on April 24th at Lambeau Field in Green Bay where that pressing choice will be finalized. Until then, Titans fans may need to buckle in for an unpredictable few months ahead.
