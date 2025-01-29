Titans Urged to Trade Top Pick to Jets
The Tennessee Titans are on the clock with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but that doesn't necessarily mean they will be the one to make the selection.
Teams looking for a quarterback could be looking to trade up to the No. 1 overall pick to take either Cam Ward from Miami or Shedeur Sanders from Colorado.
ESPN writer Ben Solak suggests that the New York Jets could do business with the Titans for the No. 1 pick.
"If the Titans are really willing to do business with the top selection, then their best suitors are likely the Jets (No. 7) and Raiders (No. 6). The Steelers (No. 21) are too far back and would have to trade up into the low teens before they could even start calling the Titans," Solak writes.
"Of those two teams, I'd expect the Jets to be more aggressive than the Raiders, because Las Vegas has far more cap space to solve its problems in free agency than the Jets. A trade from No. 7 to No. 1 might go pretty cheap in a draft like this, too. Could the Jets include one of their young stars (Breece Hall, I'm looking at you) like the Panthers did when they sent DJ Moore to the Bears to move from No. 9 to No. 1 a few years ago?"
If the Titans were to trade out of the No. 1 overall pick, it could mean that they don't feel strongly about taking either Ward or Sanders at the top of the draft. That would likely lead them to signing a veteran in free agency, like Sam Darnold from the Minnesota Vikings or Andy Dalton from the Carolina Panthers, who crossed paths with Titans head coach Brian Callahan while with the Cincinnati Bengals.
