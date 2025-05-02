Titans WR Explains Leadership Role
The Tennessee Titans brought Tyler Lockett onto the roster as someone who could help be a calming presence in the locker room.
As a veteran with the Seattle Seahawks for 10 years, Lockett has been around the block and seen success in his decade in the league.
"I just want to be able to do my part," Lockett said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "I don't want to do too little or too much. Obviously if you overtalk, it kind of goes in one ear and out the other, and sometimes if you don't say enough, you let some stuff slide. I think it's just being able to find that middle ground."
"Obviously I am still new here, so just like anybody else that comes in new you still have to be able to put in the work to let people know that you belong, and over time you just continue to try and be that leader, whether it's lead by example, whether it's being able to speak up, whether it's meeting people where they are, whether it's being able to bridge the gap. There are a variety of ways to lead, just different styles, even if it's following at times. There are different styles that require different things when you talk to different players."
Lockett's reputation has put him on a pedestal and made him as a natural leader for the team, and he knows that coming in. However, he is also looking to lead by example, knowing that he has yet to prove anything to his new teammates.
Lockett wants to come in and help the Titans in any way he can, and he knows that his veteran experience is the easiest way to do so in his first days with the team.
