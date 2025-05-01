Titans Veteran Excited to Play With Cam Ward
The Tennessee Titans are establishing a new era in the franchise's history with Cam Ward as the team's starting quarterback.
The Titans wanted to arm Ward with some help, which is why they went out to sign veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett.
Lockett spent his first 10 seasons in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks, but he is now beginning a new chapter with the Titans, where he will look to be a player Ward can rely on both on and off of the field.
"I am very excited about Cam being able to come on board," Lockett said via team reporter Jim Wyatt.
"When I was in Seattle, I got a chance to watch him a lot when he was at Washington State. Me and Quandre Diggs are best friends, and have been best friends for a while, and he always used to talk to me about his cousin, even when he was leaving Incarnate Word, and going to Washington State, before Miami. Obviously being in Seattle, I got a chance to see his highlights all the time and saw him do amazing things there and then at Miami. So, just being able to team up with him and do my part, I am definitely excited for that."
Ward and Diggs are cousins, so the degree of separation between them and Lockett isn't far off. Diggs also played with the Titans last season, and the friends likely had a conversation or two that led to Lockett joining Tennessee in free agency.
Every rookie needs a veteran to help show them the ropes, even if he isn't at the same position. The Titans hope that Lockett can become that for a lot of rookies, especially Ward, in the upcoming season.
