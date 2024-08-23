Three Titans on Roster Bubble Heading into Preseason Finale
The Tennessee Titans have just one more game in the preseason, and that will determine which 53 players will be on the team for the start of the regular season.
Their contest on Sunday afternoon against the New Orleans Saints will be important for about half of the 90-man roster, as that will be their final chance to influence the coaching staff and make their case as to why they should be on the team to start the season.
Here's a look at three players who need to make a strong impression:
QB Malik Willis
The question of whether Willis would make the roster has been hovering all throughout training camp. His performance in last week's game against the Seattle Seahawks was subpar, but the team's choice to start him in that contest shows some confidence in the third-year pro from Liberty.
Willis has had flashes of brilliance during training camp, and if he has another against the Saints, it might be enough to warrant keeping him on the 53-man roster.
TE David Martin-Robinson
Martin-Robinson is making some flashes as a undrafted rookie out of Temple. The 6-3, 247-pound tight end has caught five passes for 68 yards for the Titans during the preseason, and the team could look to keep him on the roster for another pass-catching tight end.
With Chig Okonkwo, Josh Whyle and Nick Vannett all very likely to make the team, it will be difficult to keep Martin-Robinson as well. However, a strong performance may force the Titans to keep a fourth tight end and to knock out another spot somewhere else.
LB Shane Ray
Ray's chances of making the team took a hit when it was announced that Arden Key wouldn't have to undergo a six-game suspension.
The former first-round pick hasn't made a Week 1 roster in six years, but his comeback story has been an inspiration for many in training camp.
He hasn't done enough to guarantee his place on the roster, but a strong performance Sunday could sway things in his favor.
