Former Titans WR Inducted to Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame
A former Tennessee Titans wide receiver is being inducted as a member of the 2025 Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame.
It was announced Wednesday that former Titans receiver Derrick Mason is officially a member of the Tennesse Spors HOF class of 2025 after spending eight seasons with the franchise. He was originally a fourth-round pick by the Titans in the 1997 NFL Draft and played in Tennessee's Super Bowl XXXIV loss to the then-St. Louis Rams in Jan. 2000.
In that game, Mason had five kickoff returns for 122 yards and two catches for 18 yards.
"Derrick Mason was not only one of the most consistent and dynamic wide receivers in NFL history, but his contributions to the Titans and the Nashville community make him a true legend," said Brad Willis, Executive Director of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame, per the Titans team website. "His work on the field and off exemplifies everything we look for in a Hall of Famer. We're thrilled to welcome him to the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2025."
Mason also played six seasons with the Baltimore Ravens following the end of his Titans career. He then played five and seven games respectively with the New York Jets and Houston Texans in 2011 but saw minimal production.
During his time in Tennessee, Mason started 73 of 122 regular-season games he played while posting 453 catches for 6,114 yards and 37 touchdowns. He was named to two Pro Bowls and was First Team All-Pro in 2000 after leading the league in punt returns (51), punt return yards (662) and all-purpose yardage (2,690). He also had a punt return for a touchdown that season.
Now, Mason will get the honor of being enshrined forever.
