Titans Get Good Injury News to Start Week 2
The Tennessee Titans suffered one of the more disappointing losses across the league in Week 1, but the team is fixing to be in solid shape for a bounce-back performance headed into Week 2's home opener against the New York Jets on Sunday.
Tennessee released its latest injury report following Wednesday's practice, which revealed that safety Jamal Adams (hip) offensive lineman Dillon Radunz (rib) and linebacker Otis Reese (concussion) were all full participants.
Radunz exited during the third quarter of Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Chicago Bears. Both Adams and Reese didn't play in the contest but now appear set to take the field against the Jets.
For the Jets, receiver Mike Williams (knee), defensive lineman Michael Clemons (tricep) and safety Ashtyn Davis (ankle) were all full participants as well. Cornerbacks Michael Carter (ankle) and D.J. Reed (knee) were both limited while defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw (personal) sat out.
Sunday will be a particularly notable day for Adams, who will be making his Titans debut against the team that drafted him with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.
Adams has started all 80 career regular-season games while posting 494 total tackles (362 solo), 21.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, 36 pass breakups, four interceptions and one touchdown. During his time with the Jets, he was named to two Pro Bowl and was a one-time First Team All-Pro selection.
“I just want to get back out there and continue to be myself," Adams said earlier this offseason. "The main thing is my teammates. Just prove it to them that I can be on the field with them again. Go out, and just compete.”
As for Reese, Sunday will mark his season debut after he appeared in seven games (three starts) for Tennessee last season as an undrafted rookie. He posted 21 total tackles.
The Titans and Jets will kick off from Nissan Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!