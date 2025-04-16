Trade Idea Sends Star TE to Titans
While it looks very apparent that the Tennessee Titans will select Miami Dolphins quarterback Cam Ward with the number one overall pick, their next priority should be acquiring weapons for him to distribute the ball to.
Calvin Ridley is a good receiver and is coming off a respectable season in which he had over 1,000 yards, but he is also 30 years old and won't be the long-term answer at receiver. On top of that, the Titans could use another underneath option at tight end. Moe Moton of Bleacher Report says that the Titans should trade for Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer.
"It seems like a matter of when, not if, the Raiders trade Mayer elsewhere," Moton writes. "Las Vegas should offer the third-year tight end to the Tennessee Titans. This offseason, Tennessee hired Dave Ziegler to fill an assistant general manager position. Two years ago, as the Raiders' general manager, Ziegler moved up a few spots in the second round to draft Mayer with the number 35 pick. Titans tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo is entering the final year of his contract. Though he's been a solid pass-catcher, the 25-year-old isn't comparable to Bowers. Mayer could see more playing time and targets in two-tight end sets with the Titans than he would alongside Bowers in Las Vegas."
Mayer took a backseat to fellow tight end Brock Bowers in 2024. While Bowers had one of the best seasons for a tight end in history, catching 112 passes for just under 1,200 yards. For comparison, Mayer has just 48 catches across two seasons. However, in the right system where his size is used more for being a safety-net receiving threat, he could see his numbers grow and become one of the better tight ends in the NFL.
