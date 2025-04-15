Trade Idea Shakes Up NFL, Sends Star WR to Titans
The Tennessee Titans are in need of a wide receiver and will likely take one in the NFL Draft, but there is a chance that the team could acquire one via a different route.
TWSN writer Marissa Myers suggests a trade that would send Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill to the Titans for a second-round and fourth-round pick.
"For the Dolphins, they would have to trade Hill post-June 1 for this trade to truly make sense. While it would hurt not getting more draft capital for this season, it would be better to trade him after and deal with $12.7 million in dead money, compared to $28.3 million if it happened before June 1," Myers writes.
"The Titans could always look to address wide receiver in the NFL Draft, but even if that is the case, they still need more experienced players as well to help what will be a younger offense. With Hill, he had a season in 2024 with lower production, but still had 959 yards and six touchdowns over 81 receptions."
If Hill was added into the mix with the Titans, he would help transform the offense. Adding the speed on the sideline would give the Titans another dynamic and weapon that the team was lacking last season.
On top of that, putting Hill on the Titans would give potential No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward an easy target to work with right out of the gate.
The Titans need to add a receiver if they are going to take Ward in order to make his life easier in his first year in the league.
The easier Ward's transition can be into the NFL, the better, and that's why the Titans shouldn't be afraid to roll the dice and take a risk with a trade like this one.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!