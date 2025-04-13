Cam Ward Stock Continues to Rise For Titans
The Tennessee Titans are counting down the days to make their No. 1 overall selection, which will likely be Miami quarterback Cam Ward.
Ward could have entered the draft last year after his fourth collegiate season, but opted to transfer from Washington State to Miami in hopes of boosting his pre-draft stock.
Ward did just that, and ESPN analyst Aaron Schatz looks at how far Ward has come in the last 12 months.
"Ward is QBASE's top quarterback in 2025, having just set the career FBS touchdown passes record with 158. Still, he does not stand out as much as [Caleb] Williams and [Jayden] Daniels from last year's class. He generally checks off the boxes QBASE likes, such as a 67.2% completion percentage and 3.4 rushing yards per attempt in 2024. His numbers were not comparable to Daniels in 2023 (72.2% and 8.4, respectively), however, nor did he have Williams' three excellent seasons of production," Schatz writes.
"While Ward had a five-year college career due to extra COVID-19 eligibility, he was not seen as a first-round prospect before this draft cycle. It is understandable for the Titans to use the No.1 overall pick on him, but it is also unlikely that he would have gone in the top three picks last year."
Ward would not have gone No. 1 with Williams already cemented in that spot, and with six quarterbacks going in the first 12 picks, he may not have even gone in the first round.
However, Ward has proven himself over the past year, enough to be the leading candidate to be the No. 1 overall pick for the Titans with less than two weeks to go.
Though the NFL is intriguing when first offered the opportunity, sometimes it is best to wait a year to grow.
