Insider Reveals Titans' Most Under-the-Radar Offseason Move
The Tennessee Titans have made some decent noise during the initial motions of their NFL free agency and this offseason, but have also dove into some underrated pickups in the process as well.
One of those acquisitions that has gone a bit more unnoticed than others has been the addition of now-former Carolina Panthers safety Xavier Woods, the soon-to-be 30-year-old safety brought in on a two-year, $8 million deal to help hold down the secondary in the back end.
It's a less expensive and splashy move, but the signing of Woods might actually be among the best of Tennessee's offseason so far.
In the eyes of ESPN insider Turron Davenport, he noted the acquisition of Woods as the most under-the-radar signing of the Titans' free agency, possibly bringing a much more notable impact than many would realize.
"Signing the veteran to a two-year, $10 million deal is an extreme bargain," Davenport wrote. "Woods played at least 90% of the defensive snaps for the Panthers over the past two seasons. That durability is much-needed considering Amani Hooker hasn't played a full season in his six-year career. Woods also brings a tone-setting attitude to Tennessee and should help shore up the last line of defense, which gave up plenty of long runs to backs last season."
Woods adds durability, consistency, and playmaking into a secondary already set with a strong foundation, entering the mix at an affordable price too –– making under $10 million across the coming two seasons.
Last season, he appeared in all of the Panthers' 17 showings, collecting 119 tackles, six passes defended, and three interceptions. He's logged at least 60 tackles in each of his past six seasons, while being a part of three teams as well, having stints with the Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings.
As an experienced veteran playmaker on the defensive end with over 100 career starts under his belt, Woods could be slated to have a crucial pull on how this Tennessee secondary pans out in 2025. Time will tell if it helps push this group in a positive direction.
