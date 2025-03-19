Titans Lose Out on Former Falcons WR
The Tennessee Titans have made a number of free agency signings early in the new league year but missed out on landing a speedy wide receiver.
The Minnesota Vikings announced that they've agreed to terms with former Arizona Cardinals receiver Rondale Moore, who spent this past season with the Atlanta Falcons but didn't appear in a single game after suffering a knee injury in training camp last offseason.
The Titans were in the mix for Moore, a former second-round pick. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday that Tennessee was hosting Moore for a visit but it was only a few hours later before the Vikings announced their deal with him. The New York Jets and Chicago Bears were two other teams contending for Moore.
"After his free-agency tour that included a visit with the Titans today, former second-round pick Rondale Moore ends up with the Vikings," Garafolo tweeted.
Moore started 23 of 39 games during his time with the Cardinals while posting 135 catches for 1,201 yards and three touchdowns. He added 52 carries for 249 yards and one score. Moore also appeared in one playoff game for Arizona.
The Cardinals found different ways to get him the ball but he never quite hit the potential fans expected while with Arizona. Now in an offense alongside star wideout Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, Moore could have ample room to operate.
Had he signed with Tennessee, Moore would have joined a Titans wide receiver corps that still has Calvin Ridley but will need some other additions to be formidable. The Titans signed former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Van Jefferson to a deal though it's hard to imagine he moves the needle much.
The Titans also lost receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine to the Miami Dolphins after he finished with a career-high nine touchdowns in 2024.
If the Titans select Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick, they'll need to draft a receiver or two as well to feel comfortable about the pass-catching depth in 2025.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!