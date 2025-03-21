Former Titans Starter Visiting NFC South Team
The Tennessee Titans are unlikely to bring back starting right guard Dillon Radunz after the team signed Kevin Zeitler to a one-year deal worth $9 million.
The Titans could hypothetically bring Radunz back for the second string, but he may have other opportunities elsewhere.
According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, the New Orleans Saints are hosting Radunz for a visit.
"Free agent offensive guard Dillon Radunz is visiting the New Orleans Saints this week, per source," Fowler tweeted. "The former Titans OL was in Seattle earlier in the week and could take additional visits after New Orleans."
New Orleans Saints On SI writer Patrick McAvoy points out how much the Saints need some help in the trenches.
"One weakness of the New Orleans Saints last season absolutely was the offensive line," McAvoy writes.
"When you look at the 2024 season as a whole, injuries played a massive role and arguably is the biggest reason why the team didn't reach their goals. The Saints won just five games and finished in last place in the division."
"But even when at least somewhat healthy, the offensive line wasn't the best. New Orleans' offensive line was ranked in the bottom third in the league and it's something the Saints need to obviously take a look at before the 2025 season."
The Saints could benefit from a player like Radunz, who was a second-round pick out of North Dakota State in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Through his four years with the Titans, Radunz made 54 appearances and 31 starts, 26 of which came within the last two seasons.
If Radunz was one of the top free agents, he likely would have been signed by now, but the former Titans guard still has talent and value that a team like the Saints could use.
