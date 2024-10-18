Two Teams Linked to Ex-Titans' Jamal Adams
The Tennessee Titans made the decision to grant a request from veteran safety Jamal Adams and release him from his contract. After a slow start to the season with the Titans, Adams will be looking for a new team.
Adams was signed late in free agency with the hope that he would help make the defense an elite unit. He was never able to be a key impact player for Tennessee.
When everything was said and done on his four-game stint with the Titans, Adams ended up recording just four tackles and no other statistics.
Which teams could consider pursuing Adams? There are two that have been speculated as potential suitors for him now that he will become a free agent again.
David Latham of Last Word on Sports has suggested that the Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints could be potential landing spots. Both teams could have interest in bolstering their defense.
Not that terribly long ago, Adams was one of the best playmaking safeties in football. He has fallen far and quickly from that level of play. There is still hope that he could turn things back around, but that hope is dwindling.
Clearly, from the experiment that Tennessee tried with him, things didn't work out.
Whether that was because the Titans simply felt they had better players or Adams was not able to make a big impact, we don't know. But, he did not do much on the field for the Titans.
More than likely, Adams will be searching to join a team that he can compete for a Super Bowl with. The Ravens would be one of those teams. Another team to watch could be the Kansas City Chiefs.
At 29 years old, there is still a chance that he could bounce back and become an impact player for a contender.
All of that being said, his chapter with Tennessee has come to a quick close. He did not seem happy with his role and it was best for both sides to move on at this point in the year.
