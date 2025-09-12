Two Titans Rookies Ruled Doubtful For Week 2
The Tennessee Titans have released their final injury report for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. T'Vondre Sweat and J.C. Latham have already been ruled out, but the Titans could also be without two of their rookies this Sunday.
Both running back Kalel Mullings and safety Kevin Winston Jr. have been listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Rams.
Mullings had a very solid preseason, where he ran for 85 yards on 21 carries. However, he didn't appear for a single snap on offense during the Titans' season opener against the Broncos and played just three special teams snaps before injuring his ankle and missing the rest of the game. Mullings did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday, but was limited on Friday.
The Titans' running back room was already pretty thin with Tyjae Spears on injured reserve. In Week 1, Tony Pollard got 18 of the Titans' 21 carries. Chimere Dike got one carry and took it for nine yards, and Julius Chestnut got two, but was only able to average one yard per carry. The hope is that Mullings can go and provide a bit more depth at the running back position.
Winston Jr. tore his ACL during his final season at Penn State. He rehabbed during the offseason and was on the practice field for the start of training camp, but after a few padded practices, he started sitting out again. He's been dealing with a hamstring issue, which kept him out of the Titans' season opener, and while he practiced in limited fashion every day this week, he is still listed as doubtful for Sunday.
Luckily for the Titans, even if Winston Jr. misses this game, they should be okay at safety. Xavier Woods and Amani Hooker are all clear, and Quandre Diggs, who banged up his hand and did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday, has no injury designation and will play on Sunday.
Neither of these guys missing the game would drastically change the outcome of this game, but the Titans certainly want them available for depth reasons. They're one injury away from being razor-thin at both the safety and running back positions, so it would be nice to have them dressed out.
