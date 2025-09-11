Titans Keeping Eye on Rams Injury Report
The Tennessee Titans are getting ready for their matchup against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2, but injuries are dominating practice going into the game.
The Titans supposedly won't have right tackle JC Latham with a hip injury, but the Rams may not have an offensive lineman of their own. Steve Avila, who missed practice on Wednesday, was also on the sidelines for Thursday's practice.
Avila's absence puts his status in jeopardy ahead of Week 2's contest, so the Rams may need to rely on some depth going into the game. Avila suffered an ankle injury during Los Angeles' Week 1 win against the Houston Texans, coming out of the game for a period of time.
When Avila was out, the Rams counted on backup Beaux Limmer to fill in the gaps, so the team may look towards him again for some help against the Titans.
Another Rams player on the sidelines for a second straight day was tight end Colby Parkinson, who is dealing with a shoulder injury. Parkinson caught two passes for -6 yards in the team's season opener, but he is still an important part of the offense.
Parkinson played in 48 percent of the team's offensive snaps, so they view him as a key part of the unit. Not having him would force the Rams to go in a different direction.
Davis Allen and Terrance Ferguson are behind Parkinson on the depth chart, but the Rams have to be cautious with the former because he has also appeared on the injury report. However, Allen went from being limited on Wednesday to fully practicing on Thursday, so he is expected to suit up for the Rams against the Titans.
With several blockers questionable for the Rams, the Titans could have a bit of an advantage in the trenches. Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford suffered a back injury during training camp, so putting an unhealthy offensive line to protect him could be a bit of a weak spot for the Rams.
If things continue in the direction they are going in, the battle in the trenches could decide how Week 2 between the Rams and Titans goes.
