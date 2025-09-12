Titans in Trouble With Two Key Players Out
The Tennessee Titans are banged up going into Week 2 on both sides of the ball.
According to team reporter Jim Wyatt, the Titans are ruling out right tackle JC Latham and defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat against the Los Angeles Rams.
Latham told reporters earlier in the week that he wouldn't play in the Week 2 matchup. He suffered a right hip injury in the team's 20-12 loss against the Denver Broncos in the season opener.
Latham's absence likely means the team will turn to Oli Udoh as the starting right tackle. When Latham exited the game against the Broncos, Udoh stepped in and could be asked for an extended role in the team's matchup against the Rams.
As for Sweat, he has been dealing with an ankle injury and hasn't practiced all week long. Week 2 will mark the first game Sweat has missed in his two-year career.
With Sweat out, the Titans should look to rely on veteran defensive tackle Shy Tuttle, who joined the team just before the start of the regular season.
Tuttle, 29, went undrafted out of Tennessee in the 2019 NFL Draft but signed with the New Orleans Saints in training camp. He spent his first four seasons with the Saints before playing with the Carolina Panthers in 2023 and 2024.
Tuttle was cut by the Panthers before their final 53-man roster deadline, but joined the Titans on a one-year deal to give depth to the defensive line.
Now in Week 2, the Titans are counting on Tuttle to pick up some snaps for them alongside Jeffery Simmons, Sebastian Joseph-Day, C.J. Ravenell and James Lynch.
This is not a good sign for the Titans, who are supposed to be rebuilding this season. Having the top two draft picks from a year ago not suiting up early in the season isn't a good sign towards development.
The Titans need these players to help build a foundation and win football games, but it is hard for them to do that while they are on the sidelines.
