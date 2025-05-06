Veteran Titans DB Excited For Fresh Start
The Tennessee Titans added some experience in the secondary during free agency by signing Xavier Woods to a two-year, $8 million contract.
Woods, who turns 30 in July, spent his first four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before one year with the Minnesota Vikings and three with the Carolina Panthers.
Woods is excited to start another chapter of his NFL journey by playing the role of veteran for a young secondary.
"Nice young pieces (here)," Woods said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "Speaking for the DB room, you have Jarvis (Brownlee), and (L'Jarius) Sneed and we know what he is capable of. And Amani (Hooker), I've been watching him from afar. And we just drafted another safety (Kevin Winston Jr.) as well. So, nice young pieces, as well as some vets mixed in. Hopefully we can all mesh well, and take knowledge from everyone."
"Hopefully we can be productive."
Woods' experience in playing in the league, especially starting out as a late Day 3 pick, should help spark some competitiveness within the Titans defense.
"I came in (2017) as a sixth-round draft pick, so nothing was promised," Woods said via Wyatt. "I had to make every opportunity count. I could have been cut and never made it to this point. I probably wasn't supposed to make the team, but every opportunity I got, I made a play. That's just my motto – make a play a day. If I get the opportunity, never give it back. Once I got the opportunity, whether it's starting practice, or starting a game, I think it speaks for itself – I never gave it back. Just being from that standpoint, I just want to earn my teammates' respect, being at a new place, and make the most out of everything."
"I am going into Year 9. As a sixth-round pick, it doesn't happen all the time, especially as a DB. So, every day in this building I am working like it could be my last, because you never know at any moment."
If Woods can lead by example for the Titans, the team should be able to get much better over the course of time.
