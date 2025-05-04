Titans' Underrated Draft Pick Could Be Major Sleeper
The Tennessee Titans addressed a few big-time needs across their three days of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Whether it be their decision to pickup hopeful franchise quarterback Cam Ward, a few defensive additions in UCLA's Oluwafemi Oladejo and Kevin Winston Jr., or a variety of intriguing guys down the board in day three, it was a productive class of prospects to bring in and potentially move the needle forward following a brutal 3-14 previous season.
However, within the mix of Tennessee's incoming prospects, there might be one slightly overlooked name in the mix that could be primed for a nice career ahead with the Titans. NFL.com's Gennaro Filice labeled their most notable sleeper pick to be fourth-round wideout Elic Ayomanor from Stanford, who's managed to impress scouts in a big way during the pre-draft process.
"A former hockey player from Medicine Hat, Alberta, Ayomanor is still refining his game on the gridiron. But the big, traitsy wideout has put some impressive film on tape. Look no further than Stanford’s 2023 game at Colorado, when Ayomanor cooked Travis Hunter and the Buffaloes to the tune of 13 catches for 294 yards and three touchdowns."
Ayomanor managed to put together a highlight tape in his matchup against Colorado, but he was a main and dominating factor in the Stanford offense throughout the season as a whole. He led the team with 63 catches on 831 yards, starting all 12 games to also tie the offense in receiving touchdowns with six.
In a Titans offense coveting playmakers, Ayomanor's addition could not only be much-needed, but could even develop into a sizeable role during his first season. Tennessee's receiving core does have interesting targets of note like veterans Calvin Ridley, Tyler Lockett, and even fellow rookie Chimere Dike, but with ideal performances in both camp and pre-season, there's a road to this pick looking much better in due time.
Needless to say, keep an eye on Ayomanor as one of many interesting targets in this new Titans offense led by their latest first-overall selection in Ward.
