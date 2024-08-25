Watch: Titans Give Up Incredible Return on Missed FG
The Tennessee Titans were ambitiously attempting a 58-yard field goal as the first half ended against the New Orleans Saints to try and double their lead from three points to six, but they narrowly avoided disaster.
Rookie Brayden Narveson lined up for a 58-yard field goal, which was a bold move from coach Brian Callahan, but the former NC State kicker nailed a 59-yarder in last week's win against the Seattle Seahawks, so it wasn't a completely crazy move.
But the Titans nearly learned the hard way why a move like this shouldn't be made.
The Saints lined up for the field goal, but let wide receiver Samson Nacua, who is the brother of Los Angeles Rams star Puka, wait for a return at the back of the end zone.
Here's a look at what Nacua was able to do:
Nacua catches the missed kick from Narveson and attempted to go to the right, but then he saw an opening on the left sideline, so he switched directions. He was able to evade nearly every Titans player until half field, but then he broke a tackle and went into the open space on the left side.
Nacua ran all the way inside the 5-yard line before he stepped out of bounds just shy of the end zone, meaning none of his return would count for any points as the clock expired on the first half.
Credit should be given to Titans tight end David Odukoya, who stuck with the play and forced Nacua out of bounds just shy of the end zone.
Now, the Titans have a lead going into the second half, which will likely feature a majority of the players on the roster that are fighting for a spot on the roster and practice squad.
