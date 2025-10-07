Way Too Early Titans vs. Raiders Predictions
Despite the odds never being in their favor, the Tennessee Titans prevailed against the Arizona Cardinals. Their defense held strong and rookie quarterback Cam Ward led the team on the first game-winning drive of his career. A short field goal for kicker Joey Slye more than made up for his missed extra point earlier, or the fact that head coach Brian Callahan opted not to go for a two-point conversion.
Regardless, Tennessee picked up the win. They are no longer in consideration for worst team in the league as they sit at 1-4, having handed the Cardinals their third loss of the season. After getting shutout, the Titans proved they're able to handle adversity and come back looking stronger than ever. Things weren't looking too good in Arizona, but they were finally able to snap the NFL's longest active losing streak.
Having not won a game at Nissan Stadium since November 3, 2024, it's only fitting that their first win in 11 games came on the road. Looking ahead to Week 6, they'll once again be on the road. Their trip to Las Vegas ends a three-game road stretch, one that is followed up with two out of their next three at home before their Week 10 Bye.
On paper, this Titans defense should be all over Raiders QB Geno Smith. Smith, 34, has been a turnover machine. He has nine interceptions to just six touchdowns in his first five games. HC Pete Carroll never expected this team to be 1-4, with a potentially disastrous 1-5 start if they fall to the Titans.
Despite those numbers, ESPN Analytics gives the Titans just a 35.3% chance to win. To make matters even worse for the Raiders, they've yet to win a game at home this season. Sitting at 0-2, that's not an ideal record going against a Titans team that tends to play better on the road. Currently, the spread is in favor of the Raiders by five and a half points.
Smith and QB Cam Ward have vastly different numbers despite nearly passing the ball the same amount of times. Ward, the Titans No. 1 overall pick, is 85/164 for 879 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. Smith is 106/163 for 1,176 yards with six touchdowns and nine interceptions. Despite the Raiders having critically acclaimed RB Ashton Jeanty, these two teams have completely different styles of offenses. That will be one of many factors when they square off on October 12.
