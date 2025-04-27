What Titans Are Getting in Jackson Slater
With the 167th overall pick, the Tennessee Titans converted a fifth-rounder for Sacramento State guard Jackson Slater — regularly featured in various breakdowns predicting eventual 2025 NFL Draft steals.
At 6-foot-3, 311 pounds, Slater is built more like a guard than the left guard profile he thrived in as a through 44 consecutive starts. But don't let his on-paper listing fool you. This kid is a mauler, he's been dominant from the time he arrived at the college level, and he improved steadily ever since then.
While propping up the record-setting rushing attack in 2022, Slater became a back-to-back-to-back First-Team All-Big Sky selection. What's more? Slater entered the Sac State record books again, becoming the first ever from the West Coast school to earn a First Team All-American nod.
Along with the conference accolades, Pro Football Focus recognized the Group of Five guard as one of the very best at his position across the FCS, a nice way for the young lineman to cap off a sack-free season.
Those who have spent significant time evaluating, coaching, or playing alongside Slater describe a particularly well-rounded offensive lineman who consistently bends opponents backward, is an excellent drive blocker (at the heart of his run blocking skills), but he's every bit as valuable in pass protection.
He's a lineman's lineman, a left guard who cherishes his often thankless job. Zone blocking? Gap schemes? Whatever the scenario, Slater can handle it.
As is the case with many from outside the Power Four Conferences, a learning curve should be expected. However, with his track record of steady upward trends, you can feel confident in Slater's ability to transition well from Sacramento State to the NFL level.
For the Titans, this pick is all about value and upside. All feedback on Slater suggests he's the type of young lineman you can rely on, expecting a good outcome in the future because his track record shows nothing but just that.
