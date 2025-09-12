Why Titans Trust Cam Ward Immensely
The Tennessee Titans are putting their eggs in Cam Ward's basket hoping the No. 1 overall pick can take the team very far.
Ward is a rookie in the NFL, but he has five years under his belt as a starting quarterback in college. That experience has allowed the Titans to trust his decision-making when taking charge of the offense.
"I've got a lot of freedom. He's (head coach Brian Callahan) given me that freedom since they drafted me," Ward said.
"[There is] a lot of stuff I don't have to change because he calls good plays. It's really just me, what I think in the moment, if it's a coverage I like. [If] I know what I want to get to, I'm going to do it. Me and the receivers have got to continue watching film. Them, seeing what I see on the field, and then me listening to them, vice versa. I'm excited for the next game. I'm excited to go try to get a win."
Ward's decisions have been sound so far for the Titans. He has yet to throw an interception with a Titans uniforn on. Through four games (three in the preseason), Ward hasn't turned the ball over once.
While the team had some fumbles, Ward has done a good job himself at keeping the football safe. That being said, he also doesn't have a touchdown. He thinks that could change in Week 2 when the Titans face off against the Los Angeles Rams.
"We can be explosive. We've just got to connect on the play," Ward said.
"From myself to the receiver group, we can be explosive and also we're able to run the football. I think that is a plus side of our game that we can run the football if we really want to. Coach [Brian] Callahan is going to always put the ball in my hands. He's going to do his best for the offense. I just like to continue to grow with those guys."
Ward and the Titans will continue to grow in practice, where mistakes will be made, but ultimately, rewards will also be had.
