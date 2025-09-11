Titans D-Line Could Have Advantage vs. Rams
The Tennessee Titans are beginning to get ready for their Week 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at Nissan Stadium for their home opener.
The Rams are a tough opponent for the Titans after they made it all the way to the Divisional Round last season. A big part of the team's success was the offensive line, but they are a little banged up going into Week 2.
The Rams held their first practice before facing the Titans and offensive linemen Rob Havenstein, Kevin Dotson and Steve Avila all picked up ankle injuries, keeping them on the sidelines to start off the week.
Havenstein played through his injury in the team's Week 1 win against the Houston Texans, but Dotson and Avila were sidelined for part of the game. Backup lineman Beaux Limmer entered the game in their place against the Texans.
Also on the Rams injury report were tight ends Davis Allen (knee) and Colby Parkinson (shoulder). Allen was limited in practice while Parkinson did not participate whatsoever. Wide receiver Davante Adams was also on the injury report, but it was a designated rest day for him. He is expected to be fully healthy before facing the Titans this weekend.
Having several blockers out for the Rams gives the Titans an opportunity to be aggressive in rushing the quarterback. Matthew Stafford is already vulnerable after suffering a back injury during training camp, so putting a banged up offensive line in front of him could be a recipe for disaster for Los Angeles.
In that regard, the Titans have to take advantage and strike while the iron is hot. Tennessee's greatest position group is arguably the defensive line with defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons leading the way.
Assuming T'Vondre Sweat (knee) also plays, the Titans could have a 1-2 punch up the middle that puts the Rams in a tough spot. This could end up deciding the game if the Rams' top guys are out or compromised.
This could be the key to getting the Titans their first win of the season.
