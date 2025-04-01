Brian Callahan Gives Refreshing Statement on Titans First Round Pick
The Tennessee Titans made some much-needed shake-ups to their offensive line to kick off this NFL offseason and free agency, effectively bringing in two major upgrades upfront with the acquisitions of veterans Dan Moore Jr. and Kevin Zeitler.
However, as a result of those adjustments incoming on the Titans' five-man unit, it'll pair with an interesting change surrounding one of Tennessee's more appealing young players. By adding Moore Jr. in as the new left tackle, 2023 first-rounder JC Latham now goes from being a full-time contributor on the left side to his previous role from college as this team's new right tackle.
It's a considerable move for this offensive front heading into their 2025 campaign, but a decision that Titans head coach Brian Callahan is seemingly confident in making based on his conversation with insider Jim Wyatt at the annual owners meetings in Florida.
"We talked to him about it. We talked to him, really, right before we even signed Dan [Moore], that there was a potential for that to happen," Callahan said of moving Latham to right tackle. "I just think it puts him in a spot that he's been with way more reps. It was not about JC not being good enough at left tackle, it was just, how do we get the best two tackles we can find... We think that JC's got a chance to be one of the high-end right tackles in football."
By adding Moore Jr. and Zeitler into the fold as two new starters in the trenches, it not only beefs up the best five-man group this offense can have to protect it, but it also better suits vital pieces of this team's future in the case of Latham.
And when talking to Latham himself about the changes, Callahan has seen a good reaction from his tackle ahead of year two.
"We had the conversation, he was good with it. He's excited about the chance to help the team improve. One of the things about JC that you love is that he loves playing football. Right side, left side, he just wants to go play... So, he's ready to roll. I think he's excited about the prospect, and all of the feedback from him has been really positive."
In an effort to get this offense back on track after a bumpy year in the books, shifting Moore to the right side should fill in as one of many changes to help get the wheels turning on that side of the ball for the 2025 campaign.
