Titans WR Among Best Value Signings
The Tennessee Titans made some big moves in free agency, adding left tackle Dan Moore Jr. and linebacker Cody Barton, but there were some smaller transactions that went under the radar.
Among those was the signing of wide receiver Van Jefferson, who played with the Pittsburgh Steelers last season. Jefferson inked a one-year deal with the Titans for $1.67 million.
The Athletic writer Daniel Popper listed Jefferson as one of the eight best value contracts signed during free agency.
"The Titans have some decisions to make before the start of the 2025 season, including who their starting quarterback will be. They have the No. 1 pick, which they could use on a quarterback. They could very well add another receiver in the draft. But as it stands, Jefferson has a chance to be the No. 2 option for whoever is throwing the football, behind Calvin Ridley," Popper writes.
"This feels similar to the Zaccheaus and Brown deals, who were playing alongside No. 1 Terry McLaurin. The Commanders struck gold with quarterback Jayden Daniels. At the price, there is plenty of room for a strong return on Jefferson, who in 2021 caught 50 passes for 802 yards and six touchdowns with the Los Angeles Rams."
The other players joining Jefferson on Popper's list were Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike, Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher Josh Uche, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, San Francisco 49ers defensive back Richie Grant, Miami Dolphins safety Ifeatu Melifonwu, Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris and Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas.
Jefferson has a strong opportunity ahead of himself with his hometown Titans, and he will likely have a chance to mentor a young draft pick coming to Tennessee that can complement him and Calvin Ridley within the offense.
