Titans HC Discusses Recent QB Signing
Many around the NFL have increasingly begun to expect the Tennessee Titans to target a fresh franchise quarterback with their top pick in this April's draft, but that hasn't stopped the team from adding more names to their signal-caller room during the beginning motions of this offseason.
Among those moves was adding veteran quarterback Brandon Allen, a long-time NFL veteran with tons of experience across multiple teams who also has some existing chemistry with Titans head coach Brian Callahan stemming from the pair's three years together with the Cincinnati Bengals.
And as those two have had their time to get familiar with each other, it's allowed Callahan to know a little bit of what to expect with his new quarterback in the room.
During an interview with Jim Wyatt of TennesseeTitans.com, Callahan dove into the team's signing of Allen, noting that he feels many don't give him his due credit.
"I don't think people have enough respect for what Brandon Allen is. I think Brandon is a good quarterback. I think you watch him play and what he has done in his career, he's a guy that can play. He is a good quarterback. You are judging from a pool of guys [in free agency] that are all very similar, one way or another, and everyone has opinions on who is better, this, that, or the other. Ultimately, Brandon has played 10 years for a reason."
Allen, while not too much of a full-time starter throughout his extensive career, has made his value known as a nice veteran to have in the mix, and now he gets another opportunity to make an impact within Tennessee's signal caller room.
His 2024 campaign with the San Francisco 49ers was a bit limited, as he only started in one game across the season and was active in three, but it remains to be seen in what capacity he'll be suiting up in Tennessee.
Odds are that the Titans opt to select a quarterback with their first-overall pick, with Cam Ward potentially being that guy, effectively leading to the question of who will be the Week 1 starter between the rookie and the veteran.
Or, perhaps Tennessee decides to go with another option less-expected, which could then turn the plans for this draft completely upside-down.
There's a lot of moving pieces in the mix, but one thing's for certain: Callahan and the Titans brass have confidence in what Allen brings to the table.
