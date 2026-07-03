Titans' Carnell Tate Poised for Massive Rookie Season in 2026

It's fair to say the Tennessee Titans shocked some people by selecting Carnell Tate with the No. 4 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Sure, Tate was widely considered to be the top receiver in the draft and be a top 10 pick, but not many made the Titans-Tate connection.

However, immediately after the selection, it became clear why the Titans made it. Last year's receiver room was simply not good enough, and even with the addition of Wan'Dale Robinson, the Titans needed to get better.

Tate looked awesome this summer, which only accelerated his hype train. It certainly seems like the receiver will not only contribute, but he could have an elite rookie season.

Tate Primed for Massive Rookie Year

Jun 16, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans wider receiver Carnell Tate (14) talks with the media post practice during day 1 of mini-camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Based on what we've seen so far, Tate will enter Week 1 as the WR2 at worst. The rookie and Cam Ward had great chemistry over the summer, so it's possible Ward starts to go to him immediately.

Justin Melo of NFL Draft On SI recently identified the rookie receivers most primed for huge seasons in 2026. Naturally, Tate was listed at the top of that list for several reasons.

"The Tennessee Titans drafted Carnell Tate with the fourth overall pick because they were looking for a receiver to pair with franchise quarterback Cam Ward," said Melo. "Tate and Ward already displayed terrific chemistry during offseason workouts, including connecting for three touchdowns at the team's first open practice."

As Melo explained, the Titans want a true No. 1 to pair with Ward. Considering Ward is only entering his second season, the duo has a perfect opportunity to grow together and become the face of the Titans' offense for years to come.

"The Titans are deep at receiver after signing Wan'Dale Robinson and drafting Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike a year ago, but the top five selection is trending towards being the primary read on most dropbacks," Melo said.

I've talked about it plenty this offseason, but this Titans' receiver room is incredible. Robinson and Tate will be at the top, with a healthy Calvin Ridley coming back as the WR3. Behind that nice trio, the Titans have Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor, who both looked much improved this summer.

Despite those second-year receivers looking better, it's still clear that Tate is just a different talent level. His ability to get open and his reliable hands should make him a go-to target of Ward immediately.

How Good can Tate be in 2026?

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate (14) goes through warmups during organized team activities at Vanderbilt Health Football Center Friday, May 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Before and after the draft, much discussion was made about how Tate "has never been a WR1." I hate that argument, but regardless, I think Tate will shut down that talk pretty quickly.

Robinson is an extremely talented receiver who ended with over 1,000 yards last year. However, Robinson is a shifty slot receiver who racks up yardage on short routes. Tate is a true outside receiver who can do it all. I wouldn't be surprised if Robinson ended with more catches in 2026, but Tate ends with more touchdowns and yards.

Even if Tate doesn't have a Pro Bowl-caliber season, it's clear the talent is there. Don't be surprised if Tate is near the top of the Offensive Rookie of the Year talks.