Tennessee Titans Rookie Power Rankings Ahead of Training Camp

Robert Saleh has notoriously had a big say in who his teams select on draft night. Even last season as San Francisco's defensive coordinator, that influence was evident as the 49ers opened the draft by selecting five straight defensive players.

His fingerprints are all over the Titans' 2026 draft class, so let's rank which of Saleh's rookies will make the biggest impact this season.

1. Carnell Tate, WR, Round 1 (No. 4 overall), Ohio State

Jun 16, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans wider receiver Carnell Tate (14) talks with the media post practice during day 1 of mini-camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Almost three months removed from the draft, I still have a lingering concern that Tennessee may have reached on Tate. There's no question wide receiver has been the Titans' biggest need over the past few years, but it felt like Arvell Reese fell right into Saleh's lap.

Even so, it's hard to deny Tate will be given every opportunity to thrive as a rookie.

The early chemistry we've seen between Tate and Cam Ward has already made me feel better about the selection. With a chance to immediately step into the No. 1 receiver role, Tate is in one of the best situations of any rookie in this class. He still has plenty to prove, but he's surrounded by the pieces needed to make the No. 4 overall pick look like the right decision.

2. Anthony Hill, LB, Round 2 (No. 60 overall), Texas

Jun 16, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans linebacker Anthony Hill (53) during day 1 of mini-camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At No. 60 overall, the Titans traded up with the Buffalo Bills to select who I believe could be the steal of the draft. Anthony Hill carried legitimate first-round value after a productive three-year career at Texas, where he totaled 250 tackles. His versatility at linebacker makes him an ideal fit in Saleh's defense.

Because Saleh runs a 4-3 scheme, opportunities for young linebackers may be somewhat limited early on. Still, I think Hill's talent is too good to keep off the field for long. He'll likely begin the season backing up Cody Barton at middle linebacker, but with the versatility to play all three linebacker spots, I expect Hill to start making plays sooner rather than later.

3. Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Round 1 (No. 31 overall), Auburn

After passing on defense with the No. 4 pick, Tennessee traded back into the first round to select Auburn edge rusher Keldric Faulk. He isn't the flashiest player on film, but he certainly checks the physical boxes at 6-foot-5 and 276 pounds. Much like Anthony Hill, I think we'll see Faulk contribute this season, though playing time could be harder to come by behind veterans John Franklin-Myers and Jermaine Johnson.

I view Faulk as a high-ceiling, low-floor selection. He's explosive off the edge, but his production dipped noticeably last season as he finished with just two sacks. The physical tools are there for him to become an effective NFL pass rusher, but offensive linemen at the next level present a much different challenge. If he can continue to develop and translate those traits into production, this could end up being a very strong pick for Tennessee.

4. Pat Coogan, C, Round 6 (No. 194 overall), Indiana

Ranking a fifth-round center this high might surprise some people, but I think Tennessee got excellent value with Pat Coogan at No. 194 overall. Coogan was a key piece of Indiana's national championship team, providing steady play in the middle of the offensive line. He even earned Rose Bowl Offensive MVP honors over No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza.

It's fair to question how much impact a sixth-round offensive lineman will have as a rookie, but it's just as fair to question the Titans' offensive line depth. Austin Schlottmann followed former head coach Brian Daboll from New York to become Tennessee's starting center, but if anything happens, Coogan appears to be next in line. Ideally, the Titans won't need him to play meaningful snaps this season, but if they do, I expect him to be a dependable option.

5. Nicholas Singleton, RB, Round 5 (No. 165 overall), Penn State

Running back has been a major point of conversation all offseason, especially after the Titans were linked to Notre Dame star Jeremiyah Love on draft night. While Love wasn't in the cards, Tennessee still landed one of college football's most productive backs in Nicholas Singleton. During his four years at Penn State, Singleton rushed for more than 3,400 yards and established himself as one of the Big Ten's most explosive playmakers.

At just 6-foot and 219 pounds, Singleton has a smaller frame than some NFL workhorse running backs, though he's built similarly to Tony Pollard. He'll have plenty of development ahead of him before becoming Tennessee's featured back, especially with Pollard and Tyjae Spears ahead of him on the depth chart. Still, if the Titans don't feel the need to invest another early draft pick at running back in 2027, Singleton could eventually become the future of the position.

6. Fernando Carmona, OG, Round 5 (No. 142 overall), Arkansas

Much like Pat Coogan, Tennessee would probably prefer not to rely on Fernando Carmona as a rookie. He enters the season behind the Titans' best offensive lineman, Peter Skoronski, at left guard, making meaningful playing time unlikely.

The former Razorback was the definition of consistency, starting all 25 games over his final two seasons at Arkansas. Offensive line depth has been a recurring issue for Tennessee in recent years, and Carmona's versatility only adds to his value. He started games at both guard and tackle in college, giving the Titans a reliable backup capable of filling multiple roles. He shouldn't be expected to play much this season, but if he develops, Carmona could become a valuable piece of Tennessee's offensive line moving forward.

7. Jackie Marshall, DT, Round 6 (No. 184 overall), Baylor

Tennessee used a late-round pick on another defensive lineman, selecting Baylor's Jackie Marshall. I don't see Marshall becoming much more than a depth piece early in his career, especially with All-Pro Jeffery Simmons anchoring the interior defensive line. The Baylor product measured 6-foot-2, 293 pounds and ran a solid 4.88-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

Marshall projects as a complementary piece along the Titans' defensive front. While expectations for immediate production are modest, I think he's a strong candidate to earn a spot on the 53-man roster. Ultimately, Marshall is a low-risk pick with intriguing upside if Robert Saleh can develop him into a reliable rotational defensive lineman.

8. Jaren Kanak, TE, Round 7 (No. 225 overall), Oklahoma

Brian Daboll added one more pass catcher with Tennessee's final selection, taking Oklahoma tight end Jaren Kanak. He had a handful of productive games against SEC competition last season, including a six-catch, 54-yard performance against LSU. However, despite showing flashes as a receiver, Kanak failed to score a touchdown, leaving questions about his upside as an offensive weapon.

With three tight ends already ahead of him on the depth chart, Kanak faces an uphill battle to make the 53-man roster. I wouldn't expect him to become a significant contributor to the Titans' offense right away, but a strong training camp could earn him a roster spot or a place on the practice squad.