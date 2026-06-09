Best- And Worst-Case Scenarios for Titans’ Rookie Class

The Tennessee Titans are almost done with their OTA slate, and next week, mandatory minicamp kicks off. After minicamp, the players will get a summer break before returning for training camp later in July.

We've already learned quite a bit about the roster, and it's safe to say this rookie class is impressive. The hope is that the Titans drafted a few immediate starters and then added some other contributors in the late rounds and the undrafted market. Today, let's go over every 2026 draft pick and identify the best and worst outcomes for each.

Carnell Tate, WR, Round 1

Tennessee Titans Carnell Tate (14) makes a catch to help warm up quarterbacks, including Tennessee Titans Derek Robertson (8) during the Titans Rookie Camp Day 2 at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, May 2, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Best Case: WR1

There is a legitimate chance that Carnell Tate begins as the WR1 as a rookie. So far in OTAs, Tate has looked the part, and he and Wan'Dale Robinson have definitely looked like the top two options.

You expect a top five pick to start immediately, and Tate will. What numbers he will put up is a different story, but there's no question he'll be heavily involved. His best-case scenario is WR1 and ended with over 1,000 yards.

Worst Case: WR3

Even the worst-case scenario for Tate is still not that bad. There's theoretically a scenario in which he struggles to adjust as a rookie and ends up being less involved than Robinson or Calvin Ridley, but I don't think that's likely. Robinson and Ridley can both play out of the slot, so there's no realistic scenario where Tate isn't seeing the field.

Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Round 1

Tennessee Titans first round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft (and 31st overall) defensive end Keldric Faulk (15) speaks to the media after the Titans Rookie Camp Day 1 at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, May 1, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Best Case: Starter

The Titans traded up and used a first-round pick on Faulk, so they obviously have plans for him. I think Faulk's best-case scenario is being a full-time starter on the edge, probably opposite Jermaine Johnson II. Faulk has the physical tools and talent to achieve this, but he'll be one of the youngest players in the league as a rookie, so it won't be surprising if there's a learning curve.

Worst Case: Rotational edge rusher

Like Tate, even Faulk's worst-case scenario still isn't bad. Because of the draft capital invested, I don't see any scenario in which Faulk isn't on the field plenty. Even if there's a learning curve, Faulk should still get chances to rotate in because we know Robert Saleh likes to utilize several pass rushers.

Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Round 2

Tennessee Titans second round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (53) speaks to the media after the Titans Rookie Camp Day 1 at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, May 1, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Best Case: Starter

As soon as Hill was drafted, I mentioned that veteran linebacker Cody Barton could be in trouble. Barton struggled last year, and Hill is one of the most talented rookie linebackers in 2026. The Texas product can hold his own in pass coverage and as a run defender. There's no doubt that Hill's best-case scenario involves him being an every-down linebacker.

Worst Case: Backup

While I think it's much more likely Hill reaches his best-case than worst, there's still a possibility that Barton holds onto the spot. If Barton thrives in Saleh's new system, it's possible the coach could feel more comfortable sticking with the veteran. In this scenario, Hill is LB3 and would still see some snaps but wouldn't be the immediate impact many expect.

Fernando Carmona, OL, Round 5

Tennessee Titans defensive back Keldric Faulk (15) and Tennessee Titans guard Fernando Carmona Jr. (66) during the Titans Rookie Camp Day 2 at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, May 2, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Best Case: Starter

Carmona was the first offensive lineman drafted by the Titans in 2026. He's a big, strong blocker who had plenty of starting experience against tough competition in college. The right guard and center spots are up for grabs on the Titans, and in Carmona's best-case scenario, he's able to snag one. The rookie will have to have a very strong camp to win the job over the others like Cordell Volson, Austin Schlottmann, and Jackson Slater, but it's possible.

Worst Case: Depth

It wouldn't be the most shocking event in the world for a fifth-round pick to not make the team, but it would be surprising in this case. The Titans aren't very deep on the line, so I think Carmona is comfortably making the team. Worst-case scenario, he loses the starting job battles and ends up as emergency depth as a rookie.

Nicholas Singleton, RB, Round 5

Nov 1, 2025; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) runs in for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Best Case: Third-down back

Singleton is an interesting player to keep an eye on. He's being brough along slowly after an offseason injury, but he should get a chance to factor in regardless. I think Tony Pollard is the lead back no matter what, but Singleton could leap Tyjae Spears and become the third-down back in a best-case scenario. Don't be surprised if he challenges for the lead back role in 2027, though.

Worst Case: RB4

Spears has looked electric in OTAs so far. There's a scenario where he forces his way onto the field and it's also important not to forget about Michael Carter. Carter has starting experience and has played for Saleh before. Singleton's worst-case scenario is 2026 essentially turning into a redshirt season.

Jackie Marshall, DT, Round 6

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Baylor defensive lineman Jackie Marshall (DL19) runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Best Case: Rotational lineman

Marshall's ceiling as a rookie isn't very high, but that's not due to any fault of his. Marshall can be a fine player, but the defensive line is the deepest position group on this team. Even if Marshall is immediately as good as he can be, he won't see the field over Jeffery Simmons, John Franklin-Myers, or Solomon Thomas.

Worst Case: Practice squad

I've had Marshall making the roster in my projections so far, but as a sixth-round pick in a deep room, he's not a lock. If the Titans only keep four interior defensive linemen, Marshall doesn't have a good chance. Even if the Titans can keep five, there's a possibility a camp standout could take the spot instead, and the Titans try to sneak Marshall onto the practice squad.

Pat Coogan, OL, Round 6

Tennessee Titans first round pick defensive end Keldric Faulk (15) (31st overall) goes through stretching drills with sixth round pick center Pat Coogan (79) during the Titans Rookie Camp Day 1 at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, May 1, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Best Case: Starter

Do I really think a sixth-round pick can possibly start as a rookie? Yes, I do. Right now, Austin Schlottmann is the favorite to start at center, but Coogan is definitely talented enough to beat him out. In Coogan's best-case scenario, he wins the center job outright and keeps the job all season.

Worst Case: Depth

Just like Carmona, I think Coogan makes the team even if he doesn't start. The depth just isn't great here, and Coogan is the only pure center outside of Schlottmann on the roster. In Coogan's worst-case scenario, Schlottmann easily takes the center job and never looks back, while Coogan fills in as the backup.

Jaren Kanak, TE, Round 7

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oklahoma tight end Jaren Kanak (TE11) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Best Case: TE3

Kanak is an interesting prospect. He hasn't been a tight end very long, as he was a linebacker until the 2025 season. This inexperience at the position could give him an even steeper learning curve, but the good news is, there's at least one spot for the taking in the tight end room. Gunnar Helm and Daniel Bellinger are TE1 and TE2, but Kanak's best-case scenario would be beating out Kylen Granson and seeing some snaps as TE3.

Worst Case: Practice squad

Several seventh-round rookies will likely end up on practice squads around the league, so this wouldn't be too surprising. If Granson and David Martin-Robinson outperform Kanak, he could find himself off the roster and on the practice squad.