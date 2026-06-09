Will Levis Isn't Doing the Titans, Himself Any Favors During OTAs

Will Levis has had quite the rollercoaster career so far. Originally thought to be a first-round pick, Levis fell to the second round in 2023 before the Tennessee Titans stopped his slide. Levis then had to earn the starting job after being behind Ryan Tannehill.

Levis had a shot to prove he was the franchise guy, but he never came close to living up to expectations. As a result, Cam Ward was drafted with the top pick in 2025 and is now clearly the long-term answer.

Since Ward arrived, Levis has been speculated about constantly. The quarterback was thought to be a trade candidate, but reports indicate there were no suitors during the 2026 draft. The hope was then that Levis would perform this summer and drum up interest, but that's not getting off to a great start either.

Levis Failing to Impress at OTAs

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) plays defender against wide receiver Calvin Ridley during warmups in OTAs at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, June 8, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's fair to say that Levis has not taken advantage of his opportunities at OTAs. Veteran quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who is slated to be QB2, missed several practices, which gave Levis a perfect opportunity to impress in his absence.

Instead, Levis was wildly inconsistent. In a practice at the end of May, Levis was picked off by Solomon Thomas and then again by Keydrain Calligan. Then, on Monday, Levis threw another interception, this one to undrafted free agent Shad Banks Jr. Levis also had another pass that should have been intercepted by backup safety Sanoussi Kane.

Levis has now thrown four interceptions over three practices with media in attendance, but it easily could have been six or seven.

To be fair, Levis has also made some nice throws. On Monday, he hit Jaren Kanak a nice throw down the seam and also found UDFA Hank Beatty for a touchdown. However, the inconsistency is just too much still. Levis will have one great throw and then three bad ones. Any positive momentum is immediately washed away.

Can Titans Find a Trade Partner?

Tennessee Titans quarterbacks Cam Ward (1), Will Levis (8) and Hendon Hooker (16) head for drills during organized team activities at Vanderbilt Health Football Center Friday, May 29, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A trade would clearly be the best outcome for all parties. Trubisky returned to practice on Monday and was clearly leaps ahead of Levis and Hooker, and the backup job was locked up even before that impressive showing.

Levis needs to rebuild his value and he's not going to be able to do that in Nashville as, at best, the QB3. The problem is that I don't see a team giving up a draft pick for Levis based on how he's been performing. It's a tricky situation and I'm not sure how it ends.

The best possible outcome is still for Levis to ball out in the preseason. That way, a team may be willing to part with a pick to keep him around as a developmental passer. If he keeps struggling like he has been, though, he may just be cut before Week 1.